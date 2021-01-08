Shortridge Blanks Thunder, 1-0

Wichita Thunder forward Beau Starrett in front of Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Andrew Shortridge

WICHITA, Kan. - Andrew Shortridge stopped all 39 shots on Friday night, helping Kansas City to a 1-0 win against Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder outshot the Mavericks, 25-12, in the final 40 minutes of the contest, but couldn't find the equalizer and suffered their first shutout of the season.

The only goal of the first came from Lane Scheidl at 13:33 when he snuck in behind the defense and wrapped a backhand near the top of the crease past a sprawling Mitch Gillam to make it 1-0. The shots were even at 14 for each club through the first frame.

Shortridge was the story the rest of the way. He made several key saves in the second as Wichita had four quality chances denied.

In the third, Wichita continued to put the pressure on Shortridge, taking 11 shots on net. He made a huge save on a breakaway as Gordie Green caught a headman pass. Green tried to go to his forehand, but couldn't elevate the puck over his left leg.

His biggest save came at 2:18 when Green fed a backhand to the left post to Spencer Dorowicz and Shortridge somehow got over to stop the shot. Wichita pulled Gillam with over a minute to go, but the Mavericks held on for the win.

Wichita leads the season-series 2-1-0-0, but falls to 0-2-1-0 at home with the loss.

