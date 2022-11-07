Logan Shaw Named AHL Player of the Week

The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Logan Shaw has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending in November 6.

Shaw, 30, recorded five goals and four assists in Toronto's last three games which included his first career four-point game (Nov. 2 at Laval). He picked up his third career hat trick on Nov. 4 against Laval where he also registered the game-winning goal in overtime. Shaw is currently tied for the AHL lead in points (6-8-14).

Defenceman Filip Král was the last Toronto Marlie selected as AHL Player of the Week on Jan. 17, 2022.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 13 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Pontus Holmberg, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Keith Petruzzelli, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Rasmus Sandin.

