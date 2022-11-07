Comets Recall Goaltender Poulter from Thunder

November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - General Manager of the Utica Comets, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. In related news, the team released goaltender Brandon Kasel from his profession tryout contract.

Poulter, 21, has played four games with the Thunder this season with a 0-2-1 record with a .876 save percentage and a 3.72 goals against average. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound goaltender from Winnipeg, Manitoba finished last season as a Second Team All-Star in the WHL (Central). In total, he played 137 games in the WHL for Swift Current with a record 35-87-8-4 while maintaining a 3.76 goals against average and .898 save percentage.

The Comets are back on the ice against the Laval Rocket on Friday night at home for a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading on the road to take on Syracuse the following night. Tickets are on sale now.Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2022-23 Season. For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.