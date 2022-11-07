Weekly Report - Hiccup at Home
November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After wrapping up their first road trip of the season with a shootout loss in Bridgeport, the Checkers got back on track with a win Friday against Syracuse but saw their home-ice magic run out in the following night's rematch to come out of the weekend series with a split.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Team Statistics
Overall record
5-2-1-1
Home record
5-1-0-0
Road record
0-1-1-1
Last week's record
1-1-0-1
Last 10 games
5-2-1-1
Division Standings
5th
Conference Standings
6th
League Standings
10th
Checkers 3, Islanders 4 (SO)
Checkers 3, Crunch 2
Checkers 0, Crunch 4
Three Stars Of The Week
3rd Star
Alex Lyon
1-0-1, 2.40 GAA, .921 SV%
2nd Star
Logan Hutsko
1g, 2a
1st Star
Zac Dalpe
3g, 0a
QUICK HITS
OUT OF LUCK AT HOME
After starting the season with five consecutive wins on home ice, the Checkers fell to the Crunch on Saturday to snap their winning streak in the Queen City. That defeat marked the team's first regular season regulation loss at Bojangles Coliseum since Feb. 11 of last season - clocking in at 20 straight regular season home games with at least a point in the standings.
MACK ATTACK
With 24 saves on 26 shots on Saturday, Mack Guzda currently ranks fourth in the AHL overall and leads all rookie netminders with a .932 save percentage this season. The 21-year-old has allowed more than two goals in just one of his four starts thus far and has not posted a single-game save percentage below .900.
CAP COMES THROUGH
Zac Dalpe picked up another two goals in Friday's win, giving him a team-leading five so far this season. Dating back to last season and including the playoffs, Dalpe has registered 19 goals in his last 25 games wearing a Charlotte sweater.
HUTSKO HEATS UP
With a goal in Friday's win, Logan Hutsko collected his fourth point over a three-game stretch. The sophomore forward sits tied for the team lead with seven points so far this season - having racked up all of those in the span of the last six games.
Going back over the last four games, six of Charlotte's last seven goals have had either Hutsko or Dalpe factor into it on the scoresheet.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Zac Dalpe capped off a big Friday night with his second goal of the game, lifting the Checkers to a thrilling win over Syracuse!
RANKS
Zac Dalpe is tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals (2)
Mack Guzda is tied for seventh overall and tied for second among all rookies in goals-against average (2.00)
Mack Guzda ranks fourth overall and leads all rookies in save percentage (.932)
INJURIES
Johnny Ludvig has missed one game starting 11/5
Transactions
Incoming
None
Outgoing
11/4 - Aleksi Heponiemi - Recalled by Florida (NHL)
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK
Power play 23.5% 11th
Penalty kill 83.3% t-9th
Goals per game 2.67 t-26th
Shots per game 31.44 13th
Goals allowed per game 2.78 8th
Shots allowed per game 28.22 6th
Penalty minutes per game 12.00 20th
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Riley Nash, Zac Dalpe, Logan Hutsko (7)
Goals Zac Dalpe (5), Logan Hutsko (4), Anton Levtchi (3)
Assists Riley Nash (5), Sourdif (4) Three tied (3)
Power play goals Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Logan Hutsko (2)
Shorthanded goals N/A
Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe (2), Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Chris Tierney (1)
Shots on goal Connor Bunnaman (25), Zac Dalpe (22), Michael Del Zotto (21)
Penalty minutes Connor Bunnaman (19), Gerry Mayhew (16), Grigori Denisenko (8)
Plus/minus Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko (+3), Johnny Ludvig (+2)
Wins Mack Guzda, Alex Lyon (2)
Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.00)
Save percentage Mack Guzda (.932)
