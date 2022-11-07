Belleville Sens Release Details for Military Appreciation Night

November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will honour the brave men, women, and families of the Canadian Armed Forces when the team hosts the Rochester Americans on Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

This event will allow hundreds of former and current military members, and their families, to enjoy the action at CAA Arena, through the support of our local business partners and the Senators' Military Ticket Donation Program. Tickets can be donated by season-seat members, fans, and sponsors with more information available on those special ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities available.

Other activities on Saturday include a pre-game ceremony to honour and recognize the service of fallen military members and ceremonial face off, featuring the 8 Wing Pipes & Drums band. There will also be fundraising activations throughout the night to benefit local military charities, including a silent auction table and mystery puck fundraiser, as well as a CAA Chuck-A-Puck benefitting the 8 Wing Trenton Military Family Resource Centre.

The first 2,500 fans to arrive at CAA Arena will also receive a Belleville Sens dog tag necklace.

"As an organization, we strongly support the Canadian Armed Forces, said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Military Appreciation Night is always a highlight of our schedule, and we look forward to an evening of honouring the brave men, women and families of the military.

Tickets for Military Appreciation Night and all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office, with more information on group experiences, promotional packs and more available on the Belleville Sens website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.