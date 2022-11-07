Laurent Dauphin Recalled to Coyotes

Scottsdale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Saturday that Forward Laurent Dauphin has been recalled from the club's AHL Affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.

Dauphin leaves the Roadrunners leading the team in goals with five, including a hat trick on Opening Night at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 22. In total, Dauphin totaled eight points in Tucson's first eight games as the Roadrunners have raced to a 6-2 start.

The Quebec native was originally drafted in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Coyotes in 2013 and appeared with Arizona during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. He signed back with the organization in July after appearing in 38 games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021-2022 season where he totaled four goals and eight assists.

