Amerks Hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 18 against Utica

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team is hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club, on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena.

The night is part of a league-wide campaign spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the American Hockey League designed to unite the hockey community in support of people affected by cancer.

"Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club is proud to partner with the Rochester Americans in the fight against cancer and have them as part of our team," said James Love, Chief Executive Officer. "Supportive teamwork is what it's about. It's so important that anyone dealing with cancer know they're not alone and that there are social and emotional support networks available to help them at Cancer Support Community."

The Amerks, who are one of 17 AHL clubs supporting the initiative, will wear special lavender-colored jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, represents all forms of cancer.

The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning on Monday, Nov. 14 and will run through 10:00 p.m. the night of the game. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Fans can also pledge their support by choosing from one of three ticket packages to help provide tickets to families affected by cancer for the game on Nov. 18. Packages range in price from $250 to $1,000 and include in-game recognition on the videoboard as well as team-signed merchandise. Packages can be purchased up until Monday, Nov. 14 with all tickets being donated back to Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club.

Ticket Package Ticket Allotment Benefits

Red Package - $250 25 tickets donated to Cancer Support Community Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Player signed puck

White Package - $500 50 donated tickets to Cancer Support Community Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed stick

Blue Package - $1,000 100 donated tickets to Cancer Support Community Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed helmet

10-Ticket Party Deck Group Night (mutually agreed upon date)

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335. Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

