Griffins Community Events: November 7-12, 2022

MONDAY, NOV. 7

3-4 p.m. - Tyler Spezia and Drew Worrad will visit patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (100 Michigan St. NE).

FRIDAY, NOV. 11 AND SATURDAY, NOV. 12

To assist those who are facing hunger within our community, the Griffins are hosting a Holiday Food Drive at each home game during the month of November. Fans are invited to bring canned and non-perishable food items to each game and drop them off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse. All items will be donated to a West Michigan food pantry. In exchange for each donation, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kyle Criscuolo autographed jersey and puck, along with a 4-pack of tickets to the Griffins' New Year's Eve game presented by Captain Morgan. One food item equals one raffle ticket, so the more you bring, the better your chances will be!

Throughout November, fans are also invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 4, 2022.

THROUGH MONDAY, NOV. 14

This is the final week to enter the contest to win a Griffins Little Free Library for your front yard! Identical to the libraries recently installed inside three local community ice rinks, this library includes an assortment of books and will be awarded to one lucky family through a contest open to children age 17 and younger living in an eight-county region of West Michigan. Through Monday, Nov. 14, kids can click here with a parent or guardian's permission to write about their favorite book, why they want a Griffins Little Library for their yard, and why they should be chosen as the winner. Handwritten entries can also be mailed to the Griffins.

