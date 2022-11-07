Blue Jackets Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Emil Bemstrom from the Monsters. In ten appearances for Cleveland this season, Bemstrom posted 7-7-14 with two penalty minutes and an even rating and currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in points (T1st), goals (T3rd), and power-play goals (3, T6th).

A 6'0", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 23, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 117 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Bemstrom supplied 19-17-36 with 12 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. In 14 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Bemstrom contributed 9-7-16 with four penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

In 16 appearances for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga during the 2020-21 season, Bemstrom logged 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF in Sweden's SHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-19. Bemstrom helped Djurgardens IF claim the 2018-19 SHL SM Silver Medal and was named the 2018-19 SHL Rookie of the Year. Bemstrom additionally represented Sweden at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

