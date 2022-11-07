Seth Barton Rejoins Grand Rapids
November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Seth Barton
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Barton appeared in five games with the Walleye to begin the 2022-23 season and recorded four points (1-3-4), two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The second-year pro has seen action in 24 AHL contests, totaling seven points (1-6-7) and six PIMs. The 23-year-old spent three campaigns at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and collected seven goals, 29 assists and 49 PIMs in 83 appearances. Barton is a former third-round selection by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
