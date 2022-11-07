Eagles' Mitchell Vande Sompel Suspended for Three Games

November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Colorado Eagles defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompelhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Ontario on Nov. 5.

Vande Sompel will miss Colorado's games Tuesday (Nov. 8) and Wednesday (Nov. 9) vs. Texas, and Saturday (Nov. 12) at San Jose.

