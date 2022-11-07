Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Trent Miner to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with Colorado, posting an all-time record of 4-6-1 to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .901 save-percentage.
In addition to his time with the Eagles, Miner has generated a record of 16-13-0 with the Grizzlies and led all ECHL netminders last season with seven shutouts.
Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, November 8th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
