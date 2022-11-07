Pittsburgh Recalls Filip Hallander

November 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Hallander, 22, has spent parts of the last two seasons in the Penguins organization after being re-acquired by the team on July 17, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has spent the 2022-23 season with WBS, where he recorded four goals and five assists through 10 games. His five assists, nine points and plus-7 all rank first on the team.

In 2021-22, Hallander tallied 14 goals, 14 assists and 28 points in 61 regular-season games with WBS, and then picked up four points (1G-3A) in six Calder Cup playoff games. He made his NHL debut on April 7, 2022 against the New York Rangers.

Hallander, a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by the Penguins, played three seasons in the SHL from 2018-21 split between Lulea HF and Timra IK. Hallander recorded 25 goals, 34 assists and 59 points over 123 career SHL games.

The Sundsvall, Sweden native has represented his home country several times, including in the 2021 World Championship, 2019 World Junior Championship, 2018 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and 2017 World Hockey Challenge.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back home on Friday, Nov. 11 when they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack to town. Next Friday's game is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be available for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light.

Puck drop for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.