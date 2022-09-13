Lions Come to Terms with Goaltender Thomas Sigouin for the 2022-23 Season

September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







With just over a month to go before the Lions de Trois-Rivières launch their second season in the ECHL, vice-president and general manager Marc-André Bergeron is putting the finishing touches on the team's roster: The latest signing is excellent Quebecois goalkeeper Thomas Sigouin.

« We are delighted to have the services of a young athletic goalkeeper like Thomas. He is sure to demonstrate the extent of his talent to Lions fans, and completes our very promising net minding trio », Bergeron said.

The Amos native played for the Concordia Stingers last year and recorded a 4-4-0 record in eight games. He shone in the college ranks with one shutout, a 3.13 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Sigouin also made his professional debut last season when he played four games in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel, Orlando Solar Bears and Utah Grizzlies.

Before joining the Concordia Stingers, Sigouin played in the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Quebec Remparts. He finished his junior career with an excellent 34-16-7 record, a 2.71 goals against average and an .894 save percentage.

Lions season tickets start at $16.50 per game. To gets yours or to obtain more information about future signings made by the organization, please visit www.lions3r.com

