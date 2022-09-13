Oilers Forward Alex Gilmour Returns

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the re-signing of forward Alex Gilmour.

Gilmour, 26, returns to Tulsa after an exceptional opening campaign in the ECHL, notching 40 points (16G, 24A) in 63 games. Gilmour was one of two Tulsa players to record a hat trick in 2021-22, popping home three goals against the Allen Americans on March 12.

"Alex is a big, strong center that delivered beyond expectations last season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He skates well for a big man, who is at his best when he finishes checks and makes room for himself. He got better and better on the penalty kill as the year went along, and he saw limited time on the power play, but he is capable of playing in that role as well. Having a solid season at this level under his belt will be a big advantage for him coming into this season."

The 6'5, 220 lbs. forward began his pro career in 2020-21, compiling seven points (5G, 2A) in 10 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. Gilmour left the Bulls to return to Canada and work with a skating coach, joining Oilers training camp as a dangerously improved player.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, ON native played NCAA hockey with St. Lawrence University, producing 38 points (23G, 15A) in 126 games.

The rangy centerman plied his craft in the CCHL before his college career, compiling 81 points (34G, 47A) in 64 games with Pembroke. Gilmour captained the Lumber Kings in 2016-17.

With this announcement, the Oilers announced roster now includes Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm, Eddie Matsushima, Zane Schartz (PTO), Tyler Poulsen, Chris Perna, Mike McKee, Connor Bramwell, Justin Bean and Alex Gilmour

