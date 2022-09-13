Ghost Pirates Sign Vince Marleau

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Vince Marleau for the 2022-2023 season.

Marleau, 23, appeared in 37 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, scoring one goal and adding three assists. In 2020-21, the St-Michel, QC native posted a 15-point campaign with the Tulsa Oilers.

"First, he'll bring experience, which is crucial in this league," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett said. "Vincent brings a lot of size and a lot of skill to our room. He's going to provide some offense for us. The one thing that stuck out on film is his attention to detail defensively. We like that attribute about him and he's going to fit in well here."

Marleau was a strong producer in junior hockey with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL, compiling 114 points over three seasons. In 2018-19, the Huskies took home the President's Cup and the CHL's Memorial Cup with Marleau shutting down the opposition's top lines.

"I always take pride to be defensively sound as a two-way forward," Marleau said. "If you want to have good offensive zone time, you have to be good in the defensive zone. That's been a thing that I focused on: winning battles and having a good stick to help my teammates out."

Marleau is the third forward that has been signed by the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23, joining Alex Carrier and Spencer Dorowicz.

"It's really exciting," Marleau said. "I thought Savannah would be a nice fit being a new team in the league with the fan support and the new facility. I can't wait to play that first game at home."

