Icemen Announce a Pair of Preseason Games with Savannah
September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team will play a pair of preseason games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Both games are slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. and will take place at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville.
Due to space limitations at the venue, both games will be played with a limited capacity crowd in attendance. Ticket information and details for attending the preseason games will be released at a later date.
The 2022-23 season will mark the sixth season for Icemen Hockey in Jacksonville, while the Savannah Ghost Pirates are entering their Inaugural season in the ECHL.
--
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
