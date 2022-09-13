Icemen Announce a Pair of Preseason Games with Savannah

September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team will play a pair of preseason games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Both games are slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. and will take place at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville.

Due to space limitations at the venue, both games will be played with a limited capacity crowd in attendance. Ticket information and details for attending the preseason games will be released at a later date.

The 2022-23 season will mark the sixth season for Icemen Hockey in Jacksonville, while the Savannah Ghost Pirates are entering their Inaugural season in the ECHL.

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.