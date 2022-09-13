Thunder Agrees to Terms with Jack Patterson

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of forward Jack Patterson for the 2022-23 season.

Patterson, 26, turns pro after playing the last five seasons at Ontario Tech University. A native of Bedford, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward was an alternate captain during the 2019-20 season and named captain in 2021-22. He tallied 55 points (27g, 28a) in 122 games for the Ridgebacks.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Thunder for this upcoming season," said Patterson. "I've heard great things about the organization and city. I'm looking forward to getting down there to get the season going."

Patterson was selected to Team Canada at the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. He tallied five points (2g, 3a) in seven games and earned a bronze medal.

Prior to his collegiate career, he played one season in 2015-16 for the Maritime Junior Hockey League's Valley Wildcats. In 44 games, he recorded 26 points (10g, 16a).

Patterson is the 18th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

