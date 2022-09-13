Ghost Pirates Announce Preseason Series in Jacksonville

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today the team would play a pair of preseason games against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.

Both games are slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. and will be played at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville. These will be Savannah's lone exhibition games before starting the 2022-23 regular season on the road in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on October 22.

Due to space limitations at the venue, both games will be played with a limited capacity crowd in attendance. Ticket information and details for attending the preseason games will be released later.

Ticket packages for the inaugural Ghost Pirates season are now available. On November 5, the Ghost Pirates welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to Enmarket Arena for the first home game in franchise history. Head to www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.

