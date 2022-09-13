Americans Announce Signing of the Longest Tenured Player in Team History

September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Spencer Asuchak for season number 10 with the club.

Spencer Asuchak is coming off a strong season with 61 points in 67 games for Allen (27 goals and 34 assists). It was the second most points he has ever tallied as a professional, with the most coming during his second Kelly Cup Championship season of 16-17, where he put up 66 points in 64 games.

"This place and these fans mean the world to me," said Asuchak. "I'm very thankful and honored to have been a part of this team for a long time. I think Costy (Chad Costello) has done a great job recruiting and I'm looking forward to another strong season."

Asuchak finished runner-up for CHL Rookie of the Year in 2013-2014, finishing second to teammate Alex Lavoie. The Kamloops BC resident finished third on the team in scoring last year. Only Jack Combs (62) and Chad Costello (72) had more points than Asuchak.

He is a cornerstone player for our organization," said new Head Coach Chad Costello. "He is a great player, leader, and an even better person. I truly will miss playing alongside him as a line mate, but really look forward to the opportunity to coach him. We have been together for a long time and our goals are still the same. I am very excited to have him back."

"I can't imagine a hockey season in Allen without him," noted Americans President of Hockey Operations Tommy Daniels. "He is the face of our franchise."

The Americans open training camp on October 10th at CUTX Event Center. This will be the 14th season of professional hockey in Collin County. The Americans are in their ninth season as a member of the ECHL.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th against the Americans number-one rival the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions and proud members of the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.