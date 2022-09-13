Heartlanders Make 3 Roster Additions
September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the following roster moves Monday.
- Iowa has signed forward Guus van Nes to an ECHL contract.
- Iowa has signed defenseman Skylar Pacheco to an ECHL contract.
- Iowa has acquired forward Brendan Robbins from the Maine Mariners in exchange for forward Josh Koepplinger and future considerations.
The Heartlanders have 20 players on ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season, which kicks off with the Home Opener, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m.
2022-23 Roster
Forwards (11): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz, Nick Campoli, Alec Baer, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins
Defensemen (8): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells, Skylar Pacheco
Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski
van Nes facts
- The Quinnipiac graduate is entering his first professional campaign and scored a personal-NCAA best 17 points (6g) in 37 games for the Bobcats in 2021-22. The left-handed shot stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds.
- van Nes is a native of Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Netherlands and has represented the country multiple times on the international stage. From 2019-22 at Quinnipiac, van Nes scored ten goals and 37 points (+9 rating). He has played in the United States every season since 2014-15.
- Pronounced: Guhs (van-Ness)
Pacheco facts
- The 28-year-old, left-handed shot is preparing for his third pro season. The last two campaigns, Pacheco skated in France for Amiens (Ligue Magnus) and produced three goals, 27 points and a plus-five rating in 64 games.
- From 2015-20, the 5-foot-10, 175-lb. blueliner played for Brock University (CIS/USports). Career totals at Canadian University level: 18g, 66 pts., 105 PIM (131 GP).
- Pronounced: Skylar (PAH-check-OH)
Robbins facts
- Robbins is preparing for his third ECHL season. He scored a career-best seven goals and 20 points in 54 games for Maine last campaign and also skated in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the Mariners. In 2020-21, Robbins played 33 games for Kansas City (1g).
- From 2015-19 attended University of Maine and scored 30 goals (65 pts.) in 143 games. Heartlanders Head Coach Derek Damon is also a Maine alum.
- The 27-year-old stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds.
