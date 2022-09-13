Mariners Deal Robbins to Iowa

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Iowa Heartlanders announced a trade on Tuesday, as forward Brendan Robbins was dealt from Maine to Iowa in exchange for future considerations.

Robbins, a University of Maine alumnus, played 54 games for the Mariners last season, accumulating 20 points. He also has previous ECHL experience with the Kansas City Mavericks. The 27-year-old New Hampshire native has also played in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Heartlanders will owe the Mariners a player later this season to complete the trade.

