Blades Announce 2022-23 Preseason Games

September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today, they will host a pair of preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 as they renew their in-state rivalry with the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Both preseason games will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Blades 365 Members with Full Season plans have tickets included in their packages for both preseason games. Single game tickets for each of the preseason games along with all regular season games will be available to purchase starting on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

All ticket packages, including voucher and select plans, can be picked up at either of the preseason games. The Blades will have representatives located around the corner from the Box Office, near the hockey statue, on the south side of Hertz Arena for ticket pickup. Pickup will begin starting at 6 p.m. for both contests. Blades 365 Members who can't pick up their tickets this weekend can pick them up during the week in the main office (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. The night will be highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner and Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro.

