ECHL Announces Preseason Schedule

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday its preseason schedule of 18 games taking place from Wednesday, October 12 through Sunday, October 16.

The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 35th season with eight games on Friday, Oct. 21. Opening Weekend continues with 14 games on Saturday, Oct. 22 and concludes with seven games on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2022-23 ECHL season features 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2023.

2022 ECHL Preseason Schedule

Wednesday, October 12

Tulsa at Allen 8:00 p.m. CT (CUTX Community Rink)

Thursday, October 13

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 14

Cincinnati at Indy 6:00 p.m. ET

Reading at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Icemen Igloo)

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Fort Wayne at Wheeling 7:05 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 15

Savannah at Jacksonville 4:00 p.m. ET (Community First Icemen Igloo)

Cincinnati at Indy 5:00 p.m. ET

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:00 p.m. ET

Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center)

Wichita at Tulsa 7:00 p.m. CT (Oilers Ice Center)

Idaho at Utah 7:10 p.m. MT (Weber County Ice Sheet - Ogden, Utah)

Sunday, October 16

Wheeling at Fort Wayne 3:05 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 5:00 p.m. ET (Norway Savings Bank Arena - Auburn, Maine)

