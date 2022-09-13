Jordon Stone Returns for 2nd Season with Grizzlies
September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Jordon Stone for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
Stone appeared in 16 games with the Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 1 assist. Jordon had 48 penalty minutes and was even in the plus/minus category. Stone is listed as 6'2" and 209 pounds.
Announced Signings for the 2022-2023 season
Forwards (8): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Cam Strong, Johnny Walker.
Defenseman (6): Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.
Goaltender (1): Garrett Metcalf.
