Jordon Stone Returns for 2nd Season with Grizzlies

September 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Jordon Stone for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Stone appeared in 16 games with the Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 1 assist. Jordon had 48 penalty minutes and was even in the plus/minus category. Stone is listed as 6'2" and 209 pounds.

Announced Signings for the 2022-2023 season

Forwards (8): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Cam Strong, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman (6): Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltender (1): Garrett Metcalf.

The Grizzlies have a variety of ticket packages that are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for the latest information on the Grizzlies leading up to the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.