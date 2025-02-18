Lions Add a Power Forward to the Roster

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed 24-year-old forward Liam Peyton.

Originally from Orleans, Ontario, the 6'1" forward spent the past four seasons at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. He enjoyed his best performance in U Sports this year, registering 11 points in 28 games.

Before beginning his university career, he spent close to four complete seasons in the QMJHL with the Charlottetown Islanders and the Halifax Mooseheads. In the 2019-20 season he had 21 points in 60 games.

The Lions are adding another born leader to the roster, as the 209 pounder wore the assistant captain's "A" with Halifax in 2020-21.

