Lions Add a Power Forward to the Roster
February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed 24-year-old forward Liam Peyton.
Originally from Orleans, Ontario, the 6'1" forward spent the past four seasons at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. He enjoyed his best performance in U Sports this year, registering 11 points in 28 games.
Before beginning his university career, he spent close to four complete seasons in the QMJHL with the Charlottetown Islanders and the Halifax Mooseheads. In the 2019-20 season he had 21 points in 60 games.
The Lions are adding another born leader to the roster, as the 209 pounder wore the assistant captain's "A" with Halifax in 2020-21.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Admirals Announce Multiple Transactions - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays to Host Inaugural Vinyl Night this Friday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Sign Pair of Defensemen - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Add a Power Forward to the Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Acquire Calvas from Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- Kyler Kupka Recognized as ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Kupka Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, Cooney Homes Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Matthew Seminoff and Connor Punnett Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce First Responder Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Community First Credit Union Named Presenting Sponsor of Remaining Icemen Television Broadcasts - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Add a Power Forward to the Roster
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls
- Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder