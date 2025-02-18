ECHL Transactions - February 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 18, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Dysen Skinner, G

Wheeling:

Dakota Seaman, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Tucson

Bloomington:

add Renat Dadadzhanov, D signed contract

add C.J. Valerian, D signed contract

add Chongmin Lee, F returned from loan by Korean National Team

delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

Cincinnati:

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Belleville

Florida:

add Ryan Nussbaum, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Ryan Nussbaum, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

delete Connor Punnett, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

delete Matthew Seminoff, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Kalamazoo:

add Dave DeSander, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jonathon Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford

delete Theo Calvas, D traded to Maine

delete Ben Berard, F recalled by Abbotsford

delete Josh Bloom, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Norfolk:

add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Andrei Bakanov, F claimed off waivers from Idaho 2/15

delete Thomas Milic, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Manitoba

Rapid City:

delete Chase Pauls, D loaned to Henderson

Tahoe:

add Joshua Welte, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson 2/17

Trois-Rivières:

add Liam Peyton, F signed contract

Tulsa:

add Adam Schuh, G added as emergency backup goalie

Utah:

delete Adam Scheel, G recalled by Colorado Eagles

