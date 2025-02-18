ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 18, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Dysen Skinner, G
Wheeling:
Dakota Seaman, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve
delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Tucson
Bloomington:
add Renat Dadadzhanov, D signed contract
add C.J. Valerian, D signed contract
add Chongmin Lee, F returned from loan by Korean National Team
delete Sahil Panwar, F recalled by Chicago Wolves
Cincinnati:
delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Belleville
Florida:
add Ryan Nussbaum, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Ryan Nussbaum, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
delete Connor Punnett, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
delete Matthew Seminoff, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Kalamazoo:
add Dave DeSander, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Jonathon Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford
delete Theo Calvas, D traded to Maine
delete Ben Berard, F recalled by Abbotsford
delete Josh Bloom, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Norfolk:
add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Andrei Bakanov, F claimed off waivers from Idaho 2/15
delete Thomas Milic, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Manitoba
Rapid City:
delete Chase Pauls, D loaned to Henderson
Tahoe:
add Joshua Welte, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson 2/17
Trois-Rivières:
add Liam Peyton, F signed contract
Tulsa:
add Adam Schuh, G added as emergency backup goalie
Utah:
delete Adam Scheel, G recalled by Colorado Eagles
