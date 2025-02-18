Florida Everblades Announce First Responder Night Jersey Auction

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for First Responder Night. The auction will open Wednesday, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from this auction will be donated to IAFF Local 3444, 1826, and 2424. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:00 p.m. for First Responder Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Tahoe Knight Monsters. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free Dash auction app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction will close. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Tarun Fizer #16

Colton Hargrove #17 Ben Brar #18 Reece Newkirk #19

Oliver Chau #20 Riese Zmolek #21 BLANK #22

Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24 Kyle Betts #26

BLANK #27 Connor Doherty #28 Dillon Hamaliuk #29

Will Cranley #31 Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34

BLANK #37 Colin Theisen #43 BLANK #44

Marc-Andre Gaudet #45 BLANK #55 BLANK #65

Swampee #00 Everbabe BLANK #30

Everbabe Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, February22nd. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jersey in-game at the DASH table in front of section 110.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, February19th at 7:30 p.m. against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, featuring our hump day deals of $3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue and Hot Dogs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.