Community First Credit Union Named Presenting Sponsor of Remaining Icemen Television Broadcasts

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that Community First Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of the Icemen's final two television broadcasts to be aired on MyTV JAX 30 on Saturday, March 1st and Saturday April 12th.

On December 6th, the Icemen presented their first ever game broadcast on local television, which aired on MyTV JAX 30. Heading into the season, the Icemen entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games during the 2024-25 season.

Community First Credit Union is a proud supporter of Icemen Hockey and continues their commitment to growing ice sports in the region at the Community First Igloo. Currently celebrating 90 years of service, Community First Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution offering personal and business banking services, loans, mortgages and investment for consumers across the First Coast. Community First has 23 locations and more than 450 employees.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.