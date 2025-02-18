Kyler Kupka Recognized as ECHL Player of the Week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.

Kupka scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games last week. He extended his point streak to five games.

The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win at Savannah on Thursday, notched a goal in a 3-1 victory over Wheeling on Saturday, and tallied two goals while adding an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Jacksonville on Sunday. Two of Kupka's goals last week came on the power play, and he is tied for the league lead among rookies with nine power-play tallies this season.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka leads ECHL rookies - and is tied for third overall in the league - with 25 goals, is second among first-year players, and is 10th overall, with 48 points in 47 games this season. He made his pro debut with South Carolina late last season, recording four points (two goals- two assists) in seven games.

Prior to turning pro, Kupka tallied 85 points (32 goals-53 assists) in 85 career games at St. Cloud State University. In 2023-24, Kupka was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to college hockey's top player annually.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow at 10:30 am for a matchup against the Worcester Railers.

