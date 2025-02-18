ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Hawerchuk fined, suspended

South Carolina's Ben Hawerchuk has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #696, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on Feb. 16.

Hawerchuk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for cross-checking at 7:11 of the third period.

Hawerchuk will miss South Carolina's games vs. Worcester (Feb. 19) and vs. Greenville (Feb. 21).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Andreev fined, suspended

Kansas City's Max Andreev has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #697, Kansas City at Tulsa, on Feb. 16.

Andreev is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 13:45 of the second period.

Andreev will miss Kansas City's games vs. Allen on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.

