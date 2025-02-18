Orlando Solar Bears, Cooney Homes Partner for 2024-25 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to announce a new partnership agreement with Cooney Homes, which specializes in new construction, additions, ADU's, and renovations in Central Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Cooney Homes, a company that shares our commitment to excellence, teamwork, and building a strong community-both on and off the ice," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Just as they create quality homes for families across Central Florida, we strive to create an exciting and welcoming home for our fans at every game. We look forward to growing together and making an impact in the community we both call home."

Since 2017, Cooney Homes been dedicated to providing professional, reliable, and high-quality construction services in Central Florida, specializing in new construction, custom home design and building, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, renovations, and repairs.

Co-owner Lincoln Alexander shares, "Partnering with the Solar Bears allows us to support a team that embodies the same commitment to excellence and community that we value at Cooney Homes."

Spencer Cooney adds, "We're thrilled to back the Solar Bears and look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our vibrant Central Florida community."

Together, Cooney Homes and the Orlando Solar Bears are building a stronger community.

