Matthew Seminoff and Connor Punnett Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Matthew Seminoff and defenseman Connor Punnett have been recalled from their loan assignment from Idaho to Texas.

Seminoff, 21, was loaned to the Steelheads on Feb. 7 and tallied five points (2G, 3A) in five games including a point in four straight games for Idaho. The 5-foot-11, 190lb right-handed shooter was drafted in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round, #179 overall and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 29, 2023. The Leesburg, VA native has appeared in 106 AHL games with the Stars over the past two seasons tallying 19 points (4G, 15A).

Punnett, 21, was reassigned to Idaho last Friday and appeared in all three games vs. Utah. He has skated in 42 games for Idaho this season tallying 14 points (3G, 11A) with 92 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 202lb rookie defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the Ontario Hockey League skating in 247 career games notching 120 points (32G, 88A) with 339 penalty minutes playing for Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa.

Idaho hosts Wichita Friday and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena with face-off at 7:10 p.m.

