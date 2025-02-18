Admirals Announce Multiple Transactions

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced the following transactions:

-Goaltender Thomas Milic has been reassigned by the Jets to the Moose

-Forward Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled by the Moose

-Forwards Grant Hebert and Andrei Bakanov has signed a standard player contracts

Milic, 21, heads back to Manitoba after playing in six games with the Admirals, going 3-3 with a 2.33 goals-against-average (GAA).

Chyzowski, 24, returns to the Moose for his second stint this season. The British Columbia native has played in 33 games with Norfolk this season, posting nine goals and 18 assists.

Hebert, 27, joins the Admirals after playing in 32 games with the Manchester Storm (EIHL) this season. In those contests, Hebert was second on the team with 35 points (14g, 21a). The St. Andrews West, Ontario native began his professional career with the Allen Americans in 2023. He played in 37 games with the Americans, posting 26 points (8g, 18a). In 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games that season, Hebert had six points (2g, 4a).

Bakanov, 22, is already in his fifth season as a professional. He began in 2020-21 playing the KHL with the Kunlun Red Star. He signed an AHL deal with the Springfield Falcons in 2022. From there, Bakanov has played three seasons with the Worcester Railers, totaling 38 points (18g, 20a) in 112 games. This season, the Russian forward has seen with Worcester, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and Idaho.

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope this weekend for a three-game series against the Maine Mariners.

Friday night will be Salute to Service night. Saturday night will be the return of the City Series, as the Admirals will rebrand as the "Yorktown Admirals". Sunday afternoon will be a Hockey Happy Hour.

