Bison Sign Pair of Defensemen

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of defensemen Renat Dadadzhanov and C.J. Valerian to ECHL standard player contracts.

Dadadzhanov, 25, skated in 33 games this season with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League amassing ten points (two goals and eight assists). In addition, he registered 81 penalty minutes, the second most on the team.

The Moscow, Russia native played in 110 career QMJHL games between Shawinigan Cataractes and Val d'Or Foreurs totaling 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) with 63 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman was a member of the Rivermen 2023-24 SPHL championship team.

Valerian, 29, played 19 ECHL games with the Reading Royals and 12 SPHL games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this season.

The Gates Mills, Ohio native posted two assists and 25 penalty minutes with the Royals. While with the Rail Yard Dawgs, he totaled six points (one goal, five assists) with 12 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenseman was a member of the Rail Yard Dawgs 2022-23 SPHL Championship team.

