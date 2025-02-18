South Carolina's Kupka Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays

(South Carolina Stingrays) Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays(South Carolina Stingrays)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 10-16.

Kupka scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win at Savannah on Thursday, notched a goal in a 3-1 victory over Wheeling on Saturday and tallied two goals while adding an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka leads ECHL rookies - and is tied for third overall in the league - with 25 goals and is second among first-year players, and 10th overall, with 48 points in 47 games this season. He made his pro debut with South Carolina late last season, recording four points (2g-2a) in seven games.

Prior to turning pro, Kupka tallied 85 points (32g-53a) in 85 career games at St. Cloud State University.

On behalf of Kyler Kupka, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.