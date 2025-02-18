South Carolina's Kupka Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 10-16.
Kupka scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win at Savannah on Thursday, notched a goal in a 3-1 victory over Wheeling on Saturday and tallied two goals while adding an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Jacksonville on Sunday.
A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka leads ECHL rookies - and is tied for third overall in the league - with 25 goals and is second among first-year players, and 10th overall, with 48 points in 47 games this season. He made his pro debut with South Carolina late last season, recording four points (2g-2a) in seven games.
Prior to turning pro, Kupka tallied 85 points (32g-53a) in 85 career games at St. Cloud State University.
On behalf of Kyler Kupka, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025
- Mariners Acquire Calvas from Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- Kyler Kupka Recognized as ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Kupka Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears, Cooney Homes Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Matthew Seminoff and Connor Punnett Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce First Responder Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Community First Credit Union Named Presenting Sponsor of Remaining Icemen Television Broadcasts - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.