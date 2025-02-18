Mariners Acquire Calvas from Kalamazoo

February 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners acquired defenseman Theo Calvas from the Kalamazoo Wings on Tuesday, in exchange for a future consideration. The move completes the December 30th trade between Maine and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, in which the Mariners acquired forward Lynden McCallum and a future in exchange for forward Patrick Guay.

Calvas is a 26-year-old defenseman from Southfield, MI who has played in 231 career ECHL games. This season for Kalamazoo, he's appeared in 20 games, registering five points (one goal, four assists). Calvas spent the prior three seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks, posting back-to-back seasons of 20+ points.

Calvas debuted with the Toledo Walleye in the 2018-19 season and has also played for the Allen Americans, Tulsa Oilers, and Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, he played in the Ontario Hockey League for the Soo Greyhounds, Sarnia Sting, and North Bay Battalion.

The Mariners continue their road trip to Norfolk this week, with three games against the Admirals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at The Scope. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, March 7th when they host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.