Left foot stunner!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 33 Winner - Stefan Lukic - FC Tulsa
Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 23, 2025
- Match Preview: Charleston vs. Birmingham - Charleston Battery
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Miami FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Close out 2025 at Home Versus Lexington SC - Oakland Roots
- RIFC Concludes 2025 Regular Season at New Mexico United on Friday - Rhode Island FC
- Phoenix Rising Prepare for Decision Day on the Road - Phoenix Rising FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Five Things to Know: Noah Fuson - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Hold Firm with Ten Men to Secure 3-2 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Takes on Rhode Island FC for Regular Season Finale - New Mexico United
- Riverhounds Introduce John Fisher as VP of Revenue - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th - FC Tulsa
- Da'vian Kimbrough to Join U.S. U-16 National Team for International Training Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bennett Goal Lifts Republic over Eastern Conference Power Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Battery Defeated 1-0 on Road against Sacramento - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th
- FC Tulsa Throws It Back to 1983 for Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25
- FC Tulsa's Training Facility Added to the Team Base Camp Brochure for the FIFA World Cup 2026
- FC Tulsa Secures Late Equalizer in 1-1 Draw at El Paso Locomotive FC