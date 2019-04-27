Lavigne's Three Hits Not Enough to Snap Skid

CHARLESTON- Bouncing back from last night's crushing defeat was not going to be easy and the Asheville Tourists once again ran into a buzz saw starting pitcher from the West Virginia Power. Clay Chandler, celebrating his 25th birthday, tossed seven scoreless innings to help his squad deal the Tourists a 5-1 loss; Asheville's sixth consecutive defeat.

The Power did most of their damage in the bottom of the third inning. West Virginia rallied with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly before Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run Home Run to cap the four-run frame. Kelenic added a solo Home Run late in the game as well.

Asheville did not have many scoring opportunities despite several well hit balls. Grant Lavigne did find some success. The first-baseman tallied three hits in the afternoon contest. Lavigne's lead-off single in the ninth inning served as the only time in the game the Tourists were able to put the lead-off man aboard to start an inning. Lavigne would score later in the frame thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Kyle Datres.

The Tourists had the tying run at the plate in Javier Guevara with two outs in the final frame; however, a groundout ended the threat. Asheville had a quality scoring opportunity earlier in the contest. In the fifth inning, Cade Harris hit a two-out single to left-centerfield with runners at first and second. John Cresto, who singled earlier in the frame, nearly scored but was thrown out at home plate by Kelenic.

Through the first three games of the current series West Virginia has totaled seven long balls to Asheville's zero. Kelenic became the third opposing player this season to record a multi-homer game against Asheville. West Virginia's Dean Nevarez did it yesterday.

The final game of this road trip is slated for Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is at 2:05pm.

