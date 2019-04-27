Fireflies Game Notes: April 27 at Charleston (Game 22)

April 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (7-14) @ Charleston RiverDogs (10-12)

RHP Dedniel Nunez (2-1, 4.41) vs. RHP Luis Medina (0-1, 10.80)

Sat., April 27, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 22

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Charleston defeated Columbia on Friday, 8-3. Ronny Mauricio tallied another hit and Brian Sharp doubled and scored a run.

"HE'S NOT AFRAID": Ronny Mauricio is hitting .321 through 19 games and is fifth in the South Atlantic League with 25 total hits. Manager Pedro Lopez said to The State newspaper last week that the 18-year-old Mauricio is "not afraid" at the plate.

SHARP'S SERIES: Sharp tripled and singled on Thursday and then followed up that performance with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Friday.

MOUND MOJO: The last three nights, Columbia's pitchers have combined for 32 strikeouts and have walked just three. During the first five games of the road trip, Fireflies hurlers have struck out 51 and walked 11, and that's including a seven strikeout and six walk affair against West Virginia on Tuesday.

MOUND MOJO, Pt. II: Columbia has walked the second-fewest batters in the league (56), sitting only behind Hickory (52).

AT STAKE: The Fireflies aim to avoid matching the franchise's longest losing skid. The Fireflies have lost seven straight games from April 20-26. Columbia dropped eight in a row from July 7-15, 2016.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes nine players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.