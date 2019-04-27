Drive Blanks Lexington, 1-0, on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Greenville Drive (11-11) needed just one run to top the Lexington Legends (11-11) on Saturday night, getting its third shutout performance of the season for the 1-0 victory at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Thaddeus Ward (1-1) earned his first win of the season with a stellar performance. The righty tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts against a pair of walks. Ward retired eight of the first nine batters he faced, before capping off his night with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

The game's only run came in the top of the third. Alan Marrero doubled to left to lead off the inning. A groundout moved him to third before an RBI fielder's choice by Kervin Suarez allowed him to score to give the Drive a 1-0 lead.

The Drive bullpen took over in the seventh with Yoan Aybar taking the mound in relief of Ward. Aybar worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning and added a strikeout to start the eighth before a double ended his night.

Greenville turned to Rio Gomez with the tying run at second and one out. A wild pitch allowed the runner to move to third but Gomez recorded a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning and preserve the lead.

In the ninth, Gomez struck out the first two batters of the inning but the Legends put the tying run aboard on a single by Freddy Fermin. Gomez answered with a strikeout to end the game and earn his fourth save of the season.

Brandon Howlett paced the Drive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Cole Brannen and Marrero each added doubles in the victory.

The Drive will go for its third straight series win at 2:05 PM on Sunday. Greenville hands the ball to RHP Yasel Santana (0-2, 10.13 ERA) for the series finale.

