Gonzalez Homers But 'Dads Fall 4-1 to Lakewood

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the Lakewood BlueClaws 4-1 on Saturday evening in front of a packed crowd of 3,529.

The BlueClaws scored a pair of runs in the top of the second to take a two-run lead over the Crawdads.

Pedro Gonzalez cut the deficit in half with a solo homerun in the bottom of the inning. The homerun is Gonzalez' sixth of the season.

Crawdads starting pitcher John King pitched seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out five. He allowed nine hits and walked none. He picked up the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season despite a 2.85 ERA.

Lakewood pushed their lead to three in the eighth with a two-run homerun off 'Dads reliever Scott Engler.

Jonathan Ornelas and Curtis Terry also collected base hits. On the base paths, Ornelas stole a pair of bases while Frainyer Chavez, who reached on a walk, stole his second base of the season.

The homestand wraps up tomorrow at 3pm with the first Bark in the Park of the season thanks to Ren's Dog Den, Cody Law Firm and WNNC. It is also Red Out Night thanks to Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, who will be at the stadium for a blood drive. As part of the Red Out, fans who wear red can get a free ticket.

