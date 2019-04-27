17 Strikeouts Not Enough as Legends Fall 1-0 to Drive
April 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Despite lights out pitching by the Lexington Legends, the Legends were shutout by the Greenville Drive 1-0. Lexington's starter, Zach Haake, recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and reliever Jon Heasley fanned five more in 3.0 innings of perfect relief.
The lone run of the game was plated in the top of the third inning. Alan Marrero led off with a double down the left field line and moved to third on a groundout by Cole Brannen. Kervin Suarez then hit a fielder's choice to Matt Morales, but the throw to the plate was late and Marrero scored.
Thad Ward was awarded the victory tossing 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out five. Haake was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits with a career high 12 strikeouts.
The Legends and Drive face off for the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 2:05pm. LHP Kris Bubic (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will be on the bump for Lexington to face RHP Yasel Santana (0-2, 10.13 ERA).
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
