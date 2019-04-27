Kelenic Launches Two Homers in 5-1 Victory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Jarred Kelenic homered twice and Clay Chandler hurled seven scoreless innings as the Power downed the Asheville Tourists, 5-1, Saturday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.

Kelenic recorded the first multi-homer game of his Minor League career. He now has four bombs against the Tourists (7-15) this season and three in this series. The Wisconsin native's pair of dingers also marked the second straight game that a West Virginia (15-6) slugger has hit multiple homers, after Dean Nevarez stroked two home runs Friday night.

Chandler (3-0) dominated on his 25th birthday, spinning seven shutout frames, tying his career-high in innings pitched, while scattering six hits and striking out five batters. He did not throw more than 15 pitches in any frame.

After Asheville starter Nick Bush (1-2) mowed down the first six men he faced, the Power broke through in the third inning. West Virginia took advantage of two early base runners, as Cesar Trejo worked a leadoff walk and Jake Anchia blooped a base hit to put two on with nobody out. The next batter, Connor Hoover, roped a double to the wall in right-center to drive in Trejo and give the Power a 1-0 lead. Following a sacrifice fly from Nick Rodriguez to make it 2-0, Kelenic crushed a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field wall 410 feet to open up a 4-0 cushion.

Kelenic extended the lead in the home half of the seventh with his second bomb of the day, pulling one down the right field line 394 feet.

Benjamin Onyshko breezed through a scoreless eighth inning, while Bryan Pall ran into trouble in the ninth, walking in a run with two down. However, Nolan Hoffman (S, 3) came on and shut the door to pick up his third save in as many opportunities, inducing a ground ball from Kyle Datres to end it.

The victory improves the Power's winning streak to a season-high six games, and gives the club its 10th straight win at home.

West Virginia closes out their second homestand of 2019 and their series against the Asheville Tourists Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. RHP Ryne Inman (3-0, 2.21 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the Tourists send RHP Shelby Lackey (0-2, 6.00 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

It is another Kidz Sunday Funday at Appalachian Power Park, where kids 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well play catch in the outfield before the game. Also, select Power players will be available for postgame autographs and members of the Sheetz Kidz Club can take batting practice postgame. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

