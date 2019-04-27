Nunez Earns Another Win, Offense Ignites in 7-2 Victory over Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC - Dedniel Nunez was stellar on the mound and the Fireflies' offense ignited in a 7-2 win on Saturday in Charleston. Columbia tasted victory for the first time in nine days and snapped the seven-game losing streak.

Nunez (W, 3-1) has been a model of consistency this season. The right-hander shut down the RiverDogs hitters over six innings. He fanned eight and didn't walk anyone. Nunez now has 33 strikeouts and just three walks this season in 22.1 innings.

Columbia's (8-14) offense was active all night, building a 3-0 lead by the second inning and eventually extending the lead to five with a pair of ninth-inning runs. Eight of the nine Fireflies hitters reached safely and both Anthony Dirocie and Wagner Lagrange plated multiple runs. Brian Sharp and Mark Vientos each tallied two hits. Sharp now has five hits in the first three games of the series.

Behind Nunez, Darwin Ramos, Andrew Mitchell and Ezequiel Zabaleta blanked Charleston (10-13) over the final three frames. The quartet of pitchers struck out 12 batters and walked just one.

Columbia's pitchers have now posted 44 punchouts and just four walks over the last four games.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Top 1: Ronny Mauricio plates Brian Sharp. COL 1, CHS 0

Top 2: Anthony Dirocie singles home two with a base hit to left. COL 3, CHS 0

Top 4: Dirocie scores on a wild pitch. COL 4, CHS 0

Bottom 4: Josh Breaux drives in two with a single. COL 4, CHS 2

Top 7: Mark Vientos drives in Mauricio with a base hit. COL 5, CHS 2

Top 9: Wagner Lagrange slams two-run triple into left-center field gap. COL 7, CHS 2

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 ET.

You can tune into the action at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

