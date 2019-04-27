Bullpen Woes Continue in 13-2 Loss

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns fell 13-2 because of a barrage of seven home runs from the Greensboro Grasshoppers at historic Municipal Stadium Saturday.

The two squads went back and forth early in the contest. Hagerstown (10-13) connected in the first with two runs on three hits. Gilbert Lara and Jacob Rhinesmith went back-to-back to make it 2-1 Suns. Lara belted a double to score Cody Wilson following a lead-off single. A base hit to center from Rhinesmith brought Lara home.

Tim Cate (L, 1-2) went six innings for his third straight quality start. The lefty also set a career-high in strikeouts with eight. Leif Strom took over in the seventh and ran into a buzzsaw as Greensboro scored five runs on three hits, including two home runs. Strom was pulled after 0.2 innings in favor of Jared Brasher. The Alabama native could not keep the ball in the park allowing a pair of home runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The shortstop, Connor Kaiser cleared the right center field wall in the seventh. Kaiser's second home run of the day scored three to put the Grasshoppers in front, 6-2. After Strom walked Mason Martin, a home run from Zack Kone completed the five-run seventh.

With one out in the first, Kaiser lifted a ball to right for the first Greensboro run of the afternoon.

Fabricio Macias collected a home run in the fifth for a 3-2 advantage. The left fielder struck again in the eighth for two runs and an 11-2 lead.

Earlier in the second, Greensboro tied the game as Rodolfo Castro reached on an error and came home on a groundout from Macias. The fifth home run came from Castro with a moonshot to right center field in the eighth. Brett Kinneman joined the homer party in the final frame with a two-run shot, his third against Hagerstown.

On the mound, Osvaldo Bido (W, 4-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits in seven innings with no walks and four punchouts. Three of those four hits allowed came in the first. The eighth inning belong to Samuel Reyes. The 2016 international free agent signee threw a scoreless frame with a strikeout. Nick Mearsfinished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Tomorrow, Hagerstown concludes their series with the Grasshoppers. The Hub City will send RHP Jake Irvin (0-2, 4.34 ERA) to the mound. RHP Alex Manasa (1-0, 2.95 ERA) toes the rubber for Greensboro on Sunday.

