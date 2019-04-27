Pipkin Sharp in Closing out 4-1 Saturday Win

HICKORY, NC - Dominic Pipkin closed out a BlueClaws win with four scoreless innings, striking out the side in the ninth, and Alec Bohm homered as Lakewood topped Hickory 4-1 on Saturday at LP Frans Stadium.

The BlueClaws (8-15) secured a winning road trip with the win, improving to 4-2 on their seven game southern swing. Hickory, with whom Lakewood split the first two games of the series, falls to 15-7.

Pipkin, meanwhile, threw four hitless innings, fanning four and earned his first win of the year.

Jake Holmes' RBI triple opened the scoring in the second inning for the BlueClaws. Ben Pelletierfollowed with an RBI single to score Holmes and put Lakewood up 2-0.

Hickory got on the board in the bottom of the second when Pedro Gonzalez took Jhordany Mezquita deep for Gonzalez's sixth home run of the young season.

Lakewood starter Jhordany Mezquita gave up one run over four innings of work, striking out two and walking two.

Alec Bohm added a two-run home run off Scott Engler in the eighth to put the BlueClaws up 4-1. It was Bohm's third home run of the season and second on the current road trip.

Crawdads starter John King went seven, allowing two runs, both in the second. He did not walk a batter and struck out five, joining Delmarva's Grayson Rodriguez with seven inning starts against the BlueClaws this year.

Eight of the nine BlueClaws starters had a hit in the game including two apiece from Pelletier, Luis Garcia, Carlos De La Cruz, and Holmes.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 3:00 pm. RHP Francisco Morales (0-1) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Tim Brennan (1-1).

