Jackets Fall in Game 1, Score Six in Last Inning to Steal Game 2

April 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Salisbury, MD: The Augusta GreenJackets lost the first game of the twin-bill with the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-1, but came back in a big way in Game #2. Against The South Atlantic League's best team, the GreenJackets scored six runs in the final inning to beat Delmarva 6-3 and split the doubleheader.

GAME #1: Sean Hjelle took the hill in Game number one of the doubleheader. In the 2nd inning, with two outs and a man on 1st base for Delmarva, Seamus Curran was at the plate for Delmarva. Hjelle thought he got strike-three called earlier in the at-bat, but that was not the case. Curran would end up hitting his 3rd home run of the season and make the score 2-0 Shorebirds.

In the 3rd inning Delmarva scored two more. After the GreenJackets committed their first error in the 2nd inning, they came back in the 3rd inning and had trouble in the field again. With runners on the corners, Doran Turchin attempted to steal 2nd base and catcher Jeffry Parra's throw went into centerfield and allowed Robert Neustrom to score from 3rd base making it 3-0 Delmarva.

Still in the 3rd inning, 3rd baseman Wander Franco committed an error and it allowed another run to score for Delmarva to make it 4-0. The GreenJackets committed three errors for the game.

Augusta scored their first run in the 4th inning. Shane Matheny reached 3rd base on an error from Delmarva's centerfielder Andrew Fregia. Frankie Tostado grounded-out to score Matheny making it just a 4-1 Delmarva lead.

The Shorebirds added another run in the 4th inning on a Ryne Ogren sacrifice fly and they held on to win it 5-1.

Sean Hjelle gets the loss as he goes three innings, allowing four runs, and three were earned. Hjelle is now 0-2 on the season with a 3.57 ERA. Drew Rom goes to 1-0 on the season as he throws five innings allowing one run, but did not allow an earned run.

GAME #2: The game started promising for the GreenJackets as Jose Layer tripled on the first pitch of the game. The Augusta offense was unable to manufacture a run though and Layer was stranded on 3rd base.

Delmarva produced a run off of Blake Rivera in the 3rd inning using fundamental baseball. After Nick Horvath was hit by a pitch, he stole 2nd base. A flyout from Robbie Thorburn advanced him to 3rd base, and a sacrifice fly by Adam Hall scored Horvath to take a 1-0 lead.

Rivera came back out in the 5th inning, but Nick Horvath doubled, and after two errors for Rivera after he was unable to field the ball cleanly, the bases were loaded. Preston White came into the game and only allowed two runs to score. Robert Neustrom had an RBI single and it was an infield hit for Daniel Fajardo to score another, making it 3-0 Shorebirds.

That would close the book on Blake Rivera. He goes four innings, allows three runs, but only two were earned. His ERA is now at 4.02 for the season.

After the GreenJackets trailed 3-0 heading to the final frame, the Jackets scored six times to take a 6-3 lead. RBI's from Jacob Gonzalez, Wander Franco, Andres Angulo, Jose Layer and two from Ismael Munguia helped the Jackets take a 6-3 advantage as Augusta batted around.

Munguia ends his night 3-3, 2 RBI, R.

In the home-half, Jesus Tona struck-out the side and picked up his 4th save of the season. Tona has allowed just 1 hit and 0 runs in his first 10 innings on the mound this year.

Tomorrow's Game: 2:05 p.m. @ Delmarva Shorebirds, RHP Jesus Ozoria (AUG) (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs LHP Nick Vespi (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

After Matthew Frisbee was called up to Class-Advanced San Jose, Jesus Ozoria was added to the GreenJackets roster and the right-hander will slide into Frisbee's spot in the rotation. Ozoria was traded to the Giants from the Seattle Mariners for Catcher Tom Murphy on March 29, 2019. He has spent the last two seasons in the Dominican Summer League with the Mariners affiliate and he has a career record of 5-5 and a 3.31 ERA.

Nick Vespi makes the start for Delmarva as they try to win the series. Vespi is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games, and two starts this season. He has thrown 10.2 innings on the mound.

About the Augusta GreenJackets

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, senior living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

2019 Augusta GreenJackets season tickets are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2019 action, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.