Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

April 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Gates open at 3 p.m. for the 4:05 p.m. start of game three in a four game set between the Hagerstown Suns and the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Southpaw Tim Cate (1-1, 1.27 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns, while RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-0, 0.40 ERA) starts for Greensboro.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS SURVIVE 'HOPPER RALLY TO WIN 10TH: Greensboro scored eight runs off of three hits and added four runs in the eighth to make it a close game, but Aaron Fletcher was able to close the door with a scoreless ninth to improve the Suns record to 10-12 this season. Ryan Tapani (W, 2-1) looked strong in 3.1 hitless innings of relief work, while the offense got working to score their most runs in nearly a week. Hagerstown used multi-hit outings from five players and mult-RBI outings from Omar Meregildo and Pablo O'Connor to earn the win.

EVERYBODY RIDES FOR FREE: Joan Adon and Tomas Alastre both issued six walks in the Suns last two games. Prior to these last two games, the most free passes a Suns' pitcher had given up in a single outing was five, which Alastre did earlier this month. Yesterday Hagerstown put nine runners on the basepaths via a walk and added two more from a hit by pitch. In a game where the staff only allowed three hits, the majority of the runners who scored got on board with pitchers missing the zone for a second consecutive game.

KIE-BOOM: Carter Kieboom made his MLB debut last night for the Washington Nationals. The former-Sun finished 1-4 with a homer as his first big league hit. The Nats top prospect played for the Suns during the 2017 season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more Friday and continued the stretch Friday. Over those 12 games, Lara has earned 19 hits in 49 at-bats, good for a .388 average over that span. The infielder has also hit a homer and driven in nine runs during that time. Lara owns the longest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League, which is also tied for the longest hitting streak of the year. Rome's Justin Dean reached the 12-game mark in a stretch from April 4-17 and West Virginia's Jarred Kelenic is actively on a 12-game hitting streak for the Power. Kelenic extended his streak in the sixth inning against the Asheville Tourists last night, notching his second homer of the stretch and increasing his streak average to .440 since April 11.

SUNS RISING IN POTOMAC: In KJ Harrison's debut with the Potomac Nationals, he went 4-5 with two doubles while scoring three runs and driving in a pair. Not only was Harrison good in the Nationals 12-10 win over the Carolina Mudcats, but Gage Canning and Carson Teel, also members of the 2019 Suns, had strong outings as well. Canning finished 4-5 with four runs scored and four RBI to go along with two doubles and Teel earned the win, pitching two, two hit innings, while only allowing one run to score in the slugfest.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had four quality starts from their rotation this season, two from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last from Francys Peguero. In those four starts, the Suns have a 1-3 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.