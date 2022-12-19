Laurent Brossoit Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, December 19, that Silver Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 18.
Brossoit, 29, earned back-to-back shutouts this week, stopping 31 shots in a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, December 14, and then making 33 saves in a 3-0 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, December 17. Brossoit has not surrendered a goal in his last 142:26 of game action, dating back to December 10.
The 6-foot-3 Brossoit has posted a 5-6-0 record with Henderson in 12 appearances this season with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Brossoit is riding a personal four-game winning streak, and over his last five starts has posted a 0.81 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage.
Brossoit owns a career AHL record of 74-61-14, with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and 11 shutouts. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2016 with the Bakersfield Condors. In parts of eight NHL seasons with Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Vegas, Brossoit holds a 42-41-8 record.
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit
